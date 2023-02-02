CORE’s 9-person Extended Dome Tent has room for three queen beds at new low of $80

Amazon is offering the CORE 9-person Extended Dome Tent for $79.99 shipped. Down from $130 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, today’s sale is the first major discount that we’ve seen since 2019, making the sale even more notable. This tent is perfect for the whole family to sleep in this spring. It fits nine people individually, or up to three queen air mattresses. At the center, the tent measures six feet high as well, which allows many people to stand upright inside. The CORE Extended Dome Tent also packs H2O block technology that helps keep rain out when you’re sleeping. Plus, you’ll find that this tent even has an electrical cord access port so that way you can have power inside to run things like lights, projectors, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

Use some of your savings to pick up this solar-powered rechargeable LED camping lantern that’s available for $18 at Amazon. This collapsible lantern is easy to bring with you on any camping trip, and since it has a built-in solar panel, you’ll never have to worry about it running out of charge.

As you head out to camp, be sure to bring Ultimate Ears’ colorful WONDERBOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker with you. It’s on sale from $79, which saves at least $21. Keeping a speaker like this in your go bag ensures that you can listen to tunes rain or shine on the campsite, thanks to its IP67 water-resistance and built-in 14 hours of battery life per charge.

CORE 9-person Extended Dome Tent features:

A 16’ X 9’ floor plan can sleep 9 adults in sleeping bags not counting additional gear. It can also sleep fewer campers with lots of luggage. You’ll love the views through the mesh ceiling panels and if it starts to rain, we’ve got you covered. With extra wide, thick tape that is heat sealed to the rainfly fabric, wind and rain don’t stand a chance.

