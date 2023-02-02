Save 20% on ELEGOO’s Mars 3 Pro MSLA Resin 3D Printer in return to second-best price of $285

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is now offering its Mars 3 Pro MSLA Resin 3D Printer for $284.99 shipped. Normally going for $358, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $30 of the all-time low. Coming equipped with a 6.7-inch 4K monochrome LCD and a matrix of 36 UV LEDs beneath the COB lens, the Mars 3 Pro has a large build volume at 143x89x175mm and an XY resolution of 35μm. The base plate where your prints begin has been sandblasted to help increase the grip material has on it, leading to fewer failed prints. The improved cooling system also means the LEDs will see less degradation over time. One benefit of going with the pro model is the integrated activated carbon filter which absorbs the resin odor while printing, and it can be replaced when it comes time. Head below for more.

Be sure to use some of your savings to pick up the ELEGOO 1KG Water Washable Ceramic Grey Resin for $40. The resin you get included with the printer is really just enough to get started and you’ll quickly need more to print larger models. One of the benefits of this resin is that it can be washed off in water for less hazardous post-processing that typically requires isopropyl alcohol. Speaking of post-processing, these steps are what make transitioning from standard FDM printing to resin a tedious process. Making sure you have everything you need before you start printing is essential to have the best experience.

While you can download 3D models from many different sites, making and printing your own models comes with a different level of satisfaction. If you need a laptop for CAD, be sure to check out Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB marked down to $800, the second-best offer to date. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

ELEGOO Mars 3 Pro MSLA Resin 3D Printer features:

ELEGOO Mars 3 Pro comes with a 6.6 inches 4K mono LCD screen with a resolution of 4098*2560 and an XY resolution of 35μm, providing prints with fine details and high precision, which far surpasses FDM printers in quality and speed. In addition, there is a replaceable scratch-resistant tempered glass above the LCD screen with a perfect fit for better light transmission and protection.

