Anker charging accessories Gold Box knocks up to 45% off starting at $10

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Anker charging products at up to 45% off yielding all time lows starting at $10.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Standouts from the sale include:
- Magsafe/Qi charging battery 5Ah: $34.99
- 40W GaN dual USB-C Nano charger: $25.19
- 6-foot USB-C lightning charging cable $10.49
- Dual USB-C 5Ah Battery/Wall Charger: $38.49
- more!
Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 5000mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with USB-C Cable features:
- Smaller Than Ever: Anker’s new MiniCell technology delivers identical charging performance with fewer components. This means it’s smaller and lighter than ever before.
- Pocket-Sized Power: Slim enough to snap to your phone and slip into your pack, purse, or pocket.
- Strong Attachment: Equipped with ultra-strong magnets that firmly attach to the back of the iPhone 13 or 12 so you can single-handedly take selfies, make calls, and more.
- Charge in a Snap: Align your iPhone and battery with a snap. Say goodbye to disconnection issues caused by wireless charging misalignment.
- What You Get: Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 23.6 in (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
