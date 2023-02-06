Anker charging accessories Gold Box knocks up to 45% off starting at $10

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Anker charging products at up to 45% off yielding all time lows starting at $10.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Standouts from the sale include:

  • Magsafe/Qi charging battery 5Ah: $34.99
  • 40W GaN dual USB-C Nano charger: $25.19
  • 6-foot USB-C lightning charging cable $10.49
  • Dual USB-C 5Ah Battery/Wall Charger: $38.49
  • more!

Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 5000mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with USB-C Cable features:

  • Smaller Than Ever: Anker’s new MiniCell technology delivers identical charging performance with fewer components. This means it’s smaller and lighter than ever before.
  • Pocket-Sized Power: Slim enough to snap to your phone and slip into your pack, purse, or pocket.
  • Strong Attachment: Equipped with ultra-strong magnets that firmly attach to the back of the iPhone 13 or 12 so you can single-handedly take selfies, make calls, and more.
  • Charge in a Snap: Align your iPhone and battery with a snap. Say goodbye to disconnection issues caused by wireless charging misalignment.
  • What You Get: Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 23.6 in (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

