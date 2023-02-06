Under Armour offers fleece items 2 for $40 + up to 50% off hundreds of styles

Under Armour is currently offering fleece bundles with two items for $40. Plus, these items are already up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. This is a great time to update your sweatshirts, joggers, sweatpants, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Armour Fleece Pants that are currently marked down to $29. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $55. These pants are great for lounging, workouts, and beyond. It’s available in four color options and features a stretch fabric for added comfort. They’re also lightweight, breathable, and has a drawstring waistband for a perfect fit. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

