TravisMathew takes up to 50% off clearance + extra 25% off orders of $150

Ali Smith -
FashionTravisMathew
50% off + 25% off

TravisMathew takes up to 50% off clearance items and an extra 25% off totals of $150 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Now is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with deals on vests for spring layering, polo shirts, shorts, swim trunks, t-shirts, and more. TravisMathew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Northern Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $150. This vest is great for layering in transitional weather and it has a color-block design that’s very on-trend. It has an embroidered logo on the chest for a stylish touch and the material is infused with stretch, which is great for hikes and more. Find the rest of our top picks from TravisMathew below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from TravisMathew include:

Finally, the MVMT Valentine’s Day Flash Sale is live and offering 20% off best-selling watches, sunglasses, and more as well as free delivery.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

TravisMathew

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe...
Google’s new wired Nest Doorbell with 24/7 record...
Save $80 on Bose’s Portable Smart Alexa/Assistant...
Carter’s Semi-Annual Baby Love Sale takes up to 5...
Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank is a 9to5To...
Motorola’s unlocked Edge 2022 5G smartphone has a...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: First Tree, C...
Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K23 from $20, Immor...
Load more...
Show More Comments