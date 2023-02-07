TravisMathew takes up to 50% off clearance + extra 25% off orders of $150

TravisMathew takes up to 50% off clearance items and an extra 25% off totals of $150 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Now is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with deals on vests for spring layering, polo shirts, shorts, swim trunks, t-shirts, and more. TravisMathew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Northern Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $150. This vest is great for layering in transitional weather and it has a color-block design that’s very on-trend. It has an embroidered logo on the chest for a stylish touch and the material is infused with stretch, which is great for hikes and more. Find the rest of our top picks from TravisMathew below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

