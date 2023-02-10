Addlon’s 48-foot vintage outdoor dimmable LED light bulb strip falls to new low of $28

Addlon Lighting (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot strand of Outdoor Vintage LED Dimmable String Lights for $27.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40 at Amazon, today’s 30% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is the perfect way to bring new life to your outdoor space this spring before friendly get-togethers start happening. The lighting kit is completely weatherproof and made to withstand the elements, it’s compatible with dimmer switches or plugs (though you’ll need to supply your own), and the bulbs themselves have a vintage Edison-style design. Plus, the strip itself measures 48-feet long and there are a total of 16 LED to illuminate your space. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this outdoor smart dimmer plug from Kasa. It’s available for $18.50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon and you’ll find it the perfect pair with today’s lead deal. The dimming capabilities of the strip from Addlon will come to life when you use this smart plug. Plus, the built-in Wi-Fi connection allows you to use voice commands through Alexa or Assistant for turning the strip on or off, as well as controlling the brightness.

Now that the outside of your house has been upgraded, it’s time to take a look at the inside. For that, check out Govee’s 33-foot Smart Wi-Fi RGB Lightstrip that comes with two 16.4-foot rolls at its second-best price of $18. Typically $30, this is a great way to add voice-enabled RGB lighting to your home that doesn’t require any additional plugs or adapters to function.

Addlon Outdoor LED Lighting Kit features:

Weatherproof and Heavy-duty: This market lights are designed to withstand the wear and tear of year-round outdoor use. They are UL listed weatherproof commercial. The insulation material can protect the strand from hot winter, sun, wind, rain, snow and damp. The heavy duty light cord is rubbery, flexible, and thicker than a traditional cord so that you can confidently leave these ultra-durable string lights on display year round.

