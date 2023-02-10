SanDisk’s USB-C 1TB Extreme Portable SSD hits one of its best prices ever at $93 for today only

Amazon is now offering the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $92.99 shipped. We have featured deals on this popular solution a number of times over the last year or so, but today’s deal is a particularly notable one. Fetching closer to $160 after launch, this one went for around $130 for most of last year and is now at the lowest price we can find. It most recently carries a $115 regular price directly from Western Digital where it is on sale for $100, but today’s offer is delivering a new Amazon all-time low. The only times we have seen it go for less is in limited Newegg events and for Costco members. And because this is some ways a price match of the Best Buy Deal of the Day, it will almost certainly only be available until day’s end. This model landed in our roundup of the best portable SSDs for a reason and you can get more details below.

The standard issue SanDisk Extreme portable SSD on sale here today sits in a nice middle ground between the higher-end pro variants with faster speeds and the more affordable options from other brands with less robust builds. It features 1,050MB/s transfer rates, USB-C connectivity, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, 2-meter drop protection, and IP55 water/dust resistance.

For the latest and greatest in SanDisk portable SSDs though, check out the new SanDisk PRO-G40. This one was unveiled at the tail end of last year and we just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the pro-grade solution. Delivering notable speeds up to up to 2700MB/s alongside an aluminum core that “pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds,” it is another winner from the brand and you get a complete breakdown of the user experience right here.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

