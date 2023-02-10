Sengled’s 4-pack of RGB Wi-Fi LED light bulbs upgrade your smart home for $5 each, now $20

Amazon is offering the Sengled 4-pack of RGB Wi-Fi LED Lights for $20 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal $30 going rate, this 33% discount makes the bulbs just $5 each. Not only that, it also delivers one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time for these lights. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll find that these lights connect to both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and smart home automations. The lights themselves can change from 2000K to 6500K white temperatures as well as all of the RGB color range. On top of that, there’s wake up and sleep modes so the lights will slowly dim either on or off to help you wake up or fall asleep. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $3.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or RGB coloring here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up nearly 33-feet of Govee’s Smart Wi-Fi RGB Lightstrip for just $18. This comes in the form of two 16.4-foot rolls and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. These lights also connect to your Wi-Fi network and work with Alexa and Assistant just like the Sengled bulbs on sale above.

Sengled RGB Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb features:

Color changing WiFi Classic smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. Control your smart light bulb via voice commands to turn your smart bulbs on/off, create colorful mood scenes, adjust brightness and more, e.g. Switch on the Alexa light bulbs before getting out of bed, dim the smart lights from the couch to watch a movie..Special Features:Color Changing Designed with 16 million colors and tunable white (Amber to Cool White, from 2000K to 6500K) with HIGH CRI>90. Easily setup via using Sengled Home App (iOS and Android), turn smart light bulb on/off, dim smart bulb to the desired level and set up schedules from anywhere. Program timers and routines to automate your entire smart home lighting setup. Control your smart light bulbs while away from home.

