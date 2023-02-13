Hunter Boots Friends and Family Sale takes 20% off full-priced styles from $12

The Hunter Boots Friends and Family Sale is currently offering 20% off full-priced products. Prices are as marked. Plus, save up to 60% off sale items as well. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. A standout from this sale is the Play Short Rain Boots that would make a fantastic option for spring. These boots are currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $110. This style is available in seven color options and they’re completely waterproof. It features a polyester lining for added comfort and warmth as well. Plus, it has a pull-tab that make them easy to pull on or off. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

