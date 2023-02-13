Momax MFi 15W MagSafe/5W Apple Watch 10,000mAh battery packs 20W USB-C at $116

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 10,000mAh MFi 15W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD 3-in-1 Portable Battery for $115.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code HAZZB8CT at checkout. Down from $170, today’s deal saves 32% from its typical going rate. On top of that, it also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable battery is pretty feature-packed. Coming in with a 15W MagSafe charger, you’ll be able to power up your iPhone 12 or newer at top wireless speeds available. There’s also an additional built-in 5W puck to power your Apple Watch without having to plug anything else in. Then, you’ll find a 20W USB-C PD output in order to charge a MacBook Air, iPad, or anything else with ease. Plus, with a 10,000mAh capacity, there’s enough juice here to recharge your iPhone and Apple Watch multiple times over with ease. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 15W MagSafe charging or the built-in Apple Watch charger, then consider picking up the Baseus 20000mAh portable battery for $48 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’ll find 65W USB-C PD output here, which is more than three times what today’s lead deal delivers. It’s also double the mAh rating so you’ll find twice the capacity here.

Don’t forget to check out the latest Anker sale which discounts MagSafe power banks, USB-C hubs, and GaN chargers. Pricing starts at $13 and there’s several options to choose from here. Whether you want a USB-C hub to run your desk setup or a MagSafe battery pack at a lower price than today’s lead deal, Anker has you covered in its latest sale.

Momax 15W MagSafe Portable Battery features:

MOMAX 3-in-1 wireless charger is MFM and MFi certified, so you can be sure that it not only works perfectly with your Apple devices, but also meets Apple’s strict quality and safety standards since it uses official MagSafe components. Never worry about a mismatched watchOS update again. Different from most aftermarket power banks that only provides 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, this wireless charger station provides an unrestricted 15W output. It also offers separate 5W output for Apple Watch and AirPods, which means you can charge all your Apple gadgets at the same time without losing speed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!