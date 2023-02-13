NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch expands your home network at new low of $15

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $50, and going for as much at Best Buy before being clearanced out at $43, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re running out of wired Ethernet ports to plug in computers or smart home gear, then this switch is perfect for you. With eight Gigabit Ethernet ports available, you’ll be able to plug in up to seven devices as well as hook it back into the network. On top of that, you can set it on a desk or mount it to the wall for a clean setup. And, since it’s fanless, the system operates silently giving you even more places to put it. Keep reading for more.

My personal go-to cable is Monoprice’s 10-foot SlimRun Cat6A that can be picked up for $15 in a 5-pack. These Ethernet cables are perfect for connecting computers to switches and are still ultra-thin, making them ideal to keep in your bag as well.

Do you need a new wireless network as well? You’ll find TP-Link’s Deco S4 mesh Wi-Fi 3-node system is down to $110 right now. Coming in at the second-best price that we’ve tracked, this Wi-Fi system will cover your whole home with a solid wireless connection, seamlessly transitioning between nodes as you walk around.

NETGEAR Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

NETGEAR’s GS600 series switches are designed for use in a home and small office, housed in a compact white case that blends into your home decor. A fanless design keeps operation both silent and more reliable, and ports are located in the rear to reduce cable clutter. Each port has status LEDs for link and activity. The switch can be placed on a flat surface or vertically on the included stand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!