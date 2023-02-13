Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji folding pocket knife with 1.75-inch blade falls to $19.50

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Benji 2.5-inch Compact Folding Pocket Knife for $19.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since December. This compact pocket knife is perfect for those who want to carry a blade that doesn’t take up a ton of room in the pocket. Overall, the entire knife measures 2.5 inches while the blade comes in at 1.75 inches. The weight comes in at 2.72 ounces and the knife itself has a blade comprised of 8Cr13MoV steel with a black G10 handle. You’ll also find a built-in bottle opener on the bottom of the knife and it comes with Smith & Wesson’s lifetime warranty as well. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Another must-have in any EDC is a good pair of headphones. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case is a solid choice for iPhone owners. It pairs immediately to your device and even shares the pairing with other Apple products, making it easy to move between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. On sale for $150, this is the first discount that we’ve seen in months at $19 off, making now a great time to pick up the latest edition of Apple’s AirPods.

Smith & Wesson Benji Folding Pocket Knife features:

