Nordstrom Winter Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns: HOKA, Nike, Cole Haan, more

Nordstrom is currently offering up to 50% off during its Winter Sale including top brands such as Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, L.L. Bean, TravisMathew, Ray-Ban, The North Face, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the North Face Belleview Stretch Vest that’s currently marked down to $139, which is $60 off the original rate. This vest is lightweight, waterproof, infused with stretch for added comfort. It can easily be dressed up or down and it’s available in two color options. With spring weather quickly approaching, this is a really nice layering option. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!