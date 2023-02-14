SanDisk’s regularly up to $80 all-metal dual USB-C/A flash drive is now down at $43

B&H is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $42.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $80 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $48, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. While Amazon’s listing for the 512GB model is out of stock right now, it is charging even more than today’s lead deal for the 256GB variant. Delivering an all-metal design ready for your keychain or EDC, you’re looking at a 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB-C and a traditional type-A connector. Ready for both modern and legacy systems, mobile devices, and just about anything else you might bump into on your travels, it delivers USB 3.1 Gen 1 and looks much nicer than the all-plastic variants doing it, if you ask me. More details below.

More ongoing flash drive deals:

If you would prefer something in the portable solid-state storage space to upgrade your EDC or home setup with some high-tech solutions, check out this week’s deals on Samsung’s T7 Shield. This model launched last year, just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it, and we are now tracking price drops on the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants starting from $90 shipped via Amazon. Take a closer look at the rubberized option in our previous deal coverage before the prices jump back up.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C Flash Drive features:

Avoid running out of storage space on your device by using the 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB 3.1 Flash Drive to back up your files. With its dual USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectors, you can quickly transfer photos, videos, and more from your USB Type-C smartphone or tablet to a USB Type-A computer at up to 150 Mb/s. The 512GB flash drive also features an all-metal housing with a cover that swivels to protect its connectors. Keep it in a bag, slip it in your pocket, or attach it to a key ring to take the drive with you on your travels. Installing the SanDisk Memory Zone app onto your Android device allows you to organize and browse your files in addition to automatically backing up documents, contacts, and media.

