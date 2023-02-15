Amazon Essentials offers up to 30% off styles for men from $8 Prime shipped

For a limited time only, Amazon is currently offering its in-house brand Amazon Essentials men’s styles up to 30% off with deals starting from $7.60 Prime shipped. Inside this sale you can find polo shirts, chino pants, classic-fit shorts, casual button-downs, crew-neck tees, and more. A standout from this sale is the Fleece Sweatpants for men that are marked down to $11.80 and regularly are priced at $22. This style is great for lounging or post workouts. The fleece material easily keeps you warm and it has an adjustable waistband for a perfect fit. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks include:
- Fleece Sweatpant $12 (Orig. $17)
- Crewneck Sweater $15 (Orig. $21)
- Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Casual Poplin Shirt $17 (Orig. $20)
- Classic-Fit Expandable-Waist Pleated Dress Pant $24 (Orig. $35)
- Full-Zip Polar Fleece Vest $17 (Orig. $25)
- Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest $24 (Orig. $35)
- Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket $20 (Orig. $28)
- Long-Sleeve Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket $21 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
