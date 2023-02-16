LG’s portable 1080p LED CineBeam Smart Projector casts a 120-inch screen at $644.50

Amazon is now offering the LG PF610P Portable 1080p LED CineBeam Smart Home Projector for $644.54 shipped. Normally going for $840, this 23% discount, or a solid $195.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. We’ve previously seen this projector go as low as $700, but today’s deal drops it to an all-time low. This LG projector comes equipped with the brand’s webOS 5.0 system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate streaming device alongside built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Miracast. Here you’ll have access to a 120-inch projection with the LED source providing 1,000 lumens of light. Around the back, you’re looking at two HDMI inputs with HDMI2 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, and optical audio out. Head below for more.

While you can project onto your walls, you may prefer to have a screen set up so colors are more accurate. In that case, you can use some of your savings to grab the Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen for $23.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. You can either set this screen inside or outdoors with multiple ways of mounting supported here, including nails, hooks, ropes, and more. The format here is 16:9 so keep that in mind if you’re going to be watching content with a higher aspect ratio.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking for something more compact to take with you on your travels? We’re still tracking the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Smart Mini Projector marked down to $680, returning to the all-time low price. This projector brings Android TV 11.0 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 120-inches across with automatic keystone correction and autofocus so you can be set up and good to go within three seconds. The laser light source here provides up to 300 lumens of light and the Capsule 3 can project resolutions up to 1080p for up to 2.5 hours on battery power. While that battery life may seem low, you will be able to recharge fast thanks to its Power Delivery support.

LG PF610P Portable 1080p LED CineBeam Projector features:

The LG CineBeam PF610P delivers new levels of cinematic immersion. Full HD astonishes with deep, vivid shades and striking clarity—for authentic detail that brings content to life.

Mirror or stream content from your compatible iOS devices with AirPIay 2 or from your compatible Android smartphone with Miracast. Plus, wirelessly pair your projector with Bluetooth devices, including headphones, speakers, and audio systems.

Transform virtually any room in your house into a home theater. With a low throw ratio, the LG CineBeam PF610P can project a large screen from close range, delivering a perfect viewing experience whether you’re in a large living room or a spacious bedroom.

