Under Armour offers up to 50% off + extra 30% off outlet with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionUnder Armour
50% off + 30% off

Under Armour is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 30% off when you apply promo code FEB30 at checkout. Take your workouts to the next level with deals on running shoes, t-shirts, shorts, joggers, sweatshirts, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Tech Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $40. This polo will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe because it can be paired with shorts, joggers, chino pants, jeans, and more. The material is sweat-wicking, lightweight, and highly breathable. Plus, it’s infused with stretch, which is fantastic for your golf game. With over 1,500 reviews from Under Armour customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch complements your fitness jour...
Amazon Hasbro sale loaded with board games, Play-Doh, m...
Wemo Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video hit...
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök bundles from $480 sh...
Spigen’s popular carabiner AirTag strap hits one ...
Meta Quest 2 VR headset sees rare discount down to $460...
Bring home Apple’s colorful iPad Air 5 with M1 ch...
Play Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo’s Sw...
Load more...
Show More Comments