Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with ASUS’ ZenWiFi XT8 Tri-Band Mesh System 2-pack at $320 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $319.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $400, this 20% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this networking system while coming within $20 of the all-time low. Coming with two mesh units, you’ll be able to cover up to 5,500-square feet in Wi-Fi 6 wireless internet with the ASUS Router app assisting in setup and network management. The separate bands this router works with can have unique SSIDs or one to cover all of them for a unified network with Alexa and IFTTT integrations allowing for additional network controls. Head below for more.

While each ASUS unit has three LAN Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $23. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in building out your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug marked down to $24, the first price drop to date. Pairing with Siri thanks to HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, this outdoor smart plug is as versatile as they come when you also throw in the smartphone app for scheduling and automation support. It delivers a pair of outlets into your setup, which are perfect for bringing string lights or even pond fixtures into your smart home as you get your space ready for spring.

ASUS ZenWiFi XT8 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Banish WiFi Dead Zone—Tri-band mesh WiFi system with unique antenna placement delivers strong WiFi to every corner of your home, providing total wireless speed of 6600Mbps.

Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Technology— With OFDMA and MU-MIMO, ZenWiFi AX enables more efficient, stable, and faster transmission even when multiple devices are transmitting data at the same time.

Always Up-to-date Protection— The lifetime free network security powered by Trend Micro makes sure your privacy on connected devices is protected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!