Jamo’s Dolby Atmos-ready Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 System falls to new low of $150

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System for $149.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $349, this 57% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system. This same setup currently goes for $386 over at Amazon. With this kit, you will get a pair of S 803 Dolby Atmos-ready bookshelf speakers, a “perfectly balanced” center channel speaker, and two S 801 speakers for surround sound channels. As these speakers are part of Jamo’s STUDIO 8 series, they utilize its WaveGuide technology to “focus high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.” Don’t like the bare look? Attach the fully magnetic grilles for a clean, minimalist feel. The additional wood grain accents around the bases, feet, and tweeters add to this minimal aesthetic. Head below for more.

While the speaker system above requires a receiver to start using it, the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer will work out of the box and can be had for $129. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Unlike the Jamo setup above, this system comes ready to run without needing a receiver to drive the speakers. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking for another soundbar system before committing to one? We’re also tracking the JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar marked down to $240, a new all-time low. While all of the speakers are located within this central soundbar, JBL has implemented its MultiBeam surround sound system to create virtual speakers around your room with support for Dolby Atmos content. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer to boot. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos.

Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System features:

The front-firing tube port allows for versatility in placement (in cabinets, against walls, etc.) and enhanced, cleaner bass response. Studio 8 WaveGuide technology focuses high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.

Dolby Atmos ready speakers deliver sound that comes alive from all directions, including overhead, to fill any room with astonishing clarity, detail, and depth.

The Dolby Atmos topper speakers’ metal feet align with patent-pending integrated conductive metal contacts on capable Tower and Bookshelf speakers, so the back of the Topper has a clean design, free from any inputs or wires.

