Apple’s VESA Mount Adapter for Pro Display XDR falls to new all-time low of $160 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the official Apple VESA Mount Adapter for Pro Display XDR on sale for $159.99 shipped. Down 20% from the typical $199 going rate, today’s deal marks the first time that we’ve ever seen it offered for less than $186. That means this discount delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a Pro Display XDR and are tired of its basic stand, then this mount adapter is something that you’ll want to have on hand. It seamlessly adapts your premium Apple display to mount on a VESA monitor arm which can bring additional space to your desk. Plus, you could even use it to wall-mount the display should that better fit your setup. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the MOUNTUP gas spring monitor arm for $35 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It’ll support up to 32-inch screens that weigh up to 16.49 pounds, which is exactly what Apple’s Pro Display XDR comes in at, making it the ideal companion.

If you’re not ready to drop $4,999 on a display, then consider instead picking up Apple’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac that’s on sale for $1,100. Coming in at $199 off its typical going rate, you’ll get an entire computer with the M1 chip and a 24-inch 4.5K display here, making it a solid choice all around.

Apple VESA Mount Adapter for Pro Display XDR features:

For pros who use a VESA stand, mount or arm instead of a traditional stand, the VESA Mount Adapter is the perfect way to seamlessly add Pro Display XDR to your workspace.

It works with any VESA-compatible 100 by 100 mm wall mount, desk mount, stand, or articulating arm that can support the 16.49-pound (7.48 kg) Pro Display XDR.

And it can be placed and secured quickly and easily using the included Apple-designed lock key.

