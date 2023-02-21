ASUS’ AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router can mesh with others for better coverage at $90

Amazon is now offering the ASUS AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 31% discount, or a solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only seen once before. Previously, this router had only dropped as low as $100, but today’s deal is now dropping it to an all-time low. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX1800 seeing speeds upwards of 1,800Mb/s across the 5 and 2.4GHz bands. One benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. This comes in alongside support for the ASUS Router app for easier network management and Alexa integration. In terms of wired connections, you’ll have access to four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting devices like desktops and TVs. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $23. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in your smart home devices having a steady connection. We’re currently tracking the meross Smart HomeKit Table Lamp marked down to $29 which is among the best prices we’ve tracked. Alongside compatibility with Alexa, this HomeKit lamp also responds to Siri voice commands with your usual schedule and timer functionality as well as the ability to control other HomeKit gear. On top of voice control, users can also tap the top of the lamp to turn it on or off as well as adjust the brightness (including dimming), change colors, and more (also available in the companion app).

ASUS AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Next-Gen WiFi Standard – Supporting the latest WiFi standard 802.11AX (WiFi 6) and 80MHz bandwidth for better capacity and efficiency.

Ultra-fast WiFi Speed – RT-AX55 supports 80MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM for dramatically faster wireless connections. With a total networking speed of about 1800Mbps — 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1201 Mbps on the 5GHz band.

Protection for Your Home Network – lifetime free AiProtection, powered by Trend Micro, blocks internet security threats for all your connected smart devices.

