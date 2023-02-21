Add four Wi-Fi meross smart dimmer switches to your setup for just $12 each, now $49

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switches for $48.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $61, today’s deal delivers 20% in savings and marks the best price that we’ve seen for these specific switches. In fact, the sale makes them just over $12 each, making it a budget-friendly way to expand your smart home with ease. With four individual switches included in this kit, you’ll find that this is the perfect way to begin outfitting your house with voice-controlled lighting. There’s Wi-Fi built-in and native integration with both Alexa and Assistant, meaning that smart home automation programming will be a breeze. Plus, the switches feature dimmer functionality which means you’ll be able to set the mood in any space…or just only make the bathroom 5% bright at 2AM when you wake up and have to go. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it doesn’t do necessarily the same thing as today’s lead deal, but for $9, it’s hard to deny the value. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any major features here either outside of HomeKit compatibility.

Don’t forget that earlier today we tracked down the meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp on sale for $29. Down from $37, today’s sale marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since the holidays, making now the best time in months to pick it up.

meross Smart Dimmer Light Strip features:

Dim the light for the scenes you need. You can dim it via Meross app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, or the wall switch hardware buttons. When you are not at home, you can turn on or off the light via a smartphone (iOS and Android) with your Meross app wherever you are. Only supports Meross app. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Enjoy hands-free with voice control.

