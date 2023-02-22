Refurb ecobee4 brings Alexa and HomeKit control to your heating and cooling at $100

Woot is currently offering a selection of refurbished ecobee HomeKit smart thermostats on sale from $97 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the previous-generation ecobee 4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with no SmartSensor for $99.99. Originally $249 with the smart sensor bundled, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this model. If you’re looking for a way to make your heating and cooling setup smart this year, then ecobee4 is an all-around solid choice. It features built-in Alexa so you can ask the thermostat itself to change the temperature with ease. On top of that, it integrates with Alexa and Assistant as well as HomeKit, meaning it ties into all major platforms making it quite versatile. Plus, using a smart thermostat like the ecobee4 can even help save cash on your heating and cooling for the rest of this winter and into summer. Ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can find all the other discounts at Woot’s landing page. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Given how much you’re saving, we recommend picking up some of the ecobee SmartSensors to further expand the capabilities of your new thermostat. A 2-pack of these sensors can be picked up for $80 at Amazon, though shipping can take a few weeks.

However, those in search for the latest and greatest won’t want to miss out on the deal we found on ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced that’s on sale for $149 right now. Down $41 from its typical price, it’ll use HomeKit to heat or cool your space, as well as Alexa and Assistant too, making it quite versatile. Do note that while this is one of the latest releases from ecobee, you’ll find no paired temperature sensor in the box similar to today’s lead deal, which is how it can come in at such a budget-friendly price point compared to what we typically see in the latest models.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat features:

Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years. It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire.

