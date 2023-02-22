Govee smart lighting up to 30% off: 4-pack color bulbs $29, LED Light Bars $46, more

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering some notable deals on smart lighting today. First up, you can now grab its 4-pack of Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulbs for $28.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40 and sometimes even more than that, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also about $5 under the previous deal price and the lowest we have tracked since the holidays last year on a comparable set of bulbs from the brand. You’re looking at four Google Assistant and Alexa-compatible smart bulbs that you can easily add to your growing smart home (no hub required here). They support dimmable brightness, millions of different colors as well as soft white options, music sync settings, schedules, timers, and more, all controlled via the companion app and your voice. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need a four pack and are just looking to make your nightstand lamp more intelligent or something along those lines, you can grab a single one of these bulbs for just under $12 Prime shipped. That’s not as good a value on a per bulb basis, but still a relatively competitive price tag for a smart, color-charging dimmable solution.

We’re also currently tracking the 2-pack of Govee Smart RGBICWW LED Light Bars for $45.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this solid $14 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $8 of the all-time low. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBICWW technology which can be positioned in an upright or laid-down orientation. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls with the Govee Home app allowing for complete control. This includes timers, schedules, and music synchronization for dynamic lighting effects.

Then go swing by our smart home hub for deals on locks, security systems, switches, and more. One deal you’ll find there, and another way to add some smart lighting to your nightstand is with the meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp. You can now pickup this versatile tabletop light for $29 shipped.

Govee Smart Color Light Bulbs features:

16 Million DIY Colors: Govee smart light bulbs own millions of color and 54 preset scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one suits your moods most, bringing yourself a real fantastic lighting experience(Working Voltage: AC 120V).

Music Sync: Our smart light bulbs change color and brightness simultaneously when sounds are detected by the microphone on your phone. Note: only works when the microphone is not occupied. Download Govee Home App and enable microphone permissions.

Smart Control: Govee color changing light bulbs make it possible to control your bulbs with simple voice commands. And you’d also feel free to turn your smart light bulbs on/off, adjust brightness, or change the colors, set scenes via Govee Home App.

