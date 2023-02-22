Merrell Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling hiking shoes and accessories

The Merrell Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals starting from just $8. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Embark Lace Sneakers for men. They’re currently on sale for $75 and originally were priced at $110. It’s available in seven color options and it has a specific outsole that provides grip on wet and dry surfaces, which is great for hiking. This style is also highly cushioned and lightweight for added convienience. Find even more deals by heading below and you can check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

