Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector with Android TV 10.0 returns to $1,700 (Save $500)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,200, this solid $500 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $100 of the all-time low. This projector brings Android TV 10.0 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150-inches across with automatic keystone correction, autofocus, screen fit, and eye detection to keep you and your family safe. Projecting up to 2,400 lumens, this laser projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. Head below for more.

While you can project onto your walls, you may prefer to have a screen set up so colors are more accurate. In that case, you can use some of your savings to grab the Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen for $23.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. You can either set this screen inside or outdoors with multiple ways of mounting supported here, including nails, hooks, ropes, and more. The format here is 16:9 so keep that in mind if you’re going to be watching content with a higher aspect ratio.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. While this projector has integrated speakers, you may want to grab a dedicated setup. We’re still tracking the JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar marked down to $240, a new all-time low. While all of the speakers are located within this central soundbar, JBL has implemented its MultiBeam surround sound system to create virtual speakers around your room with support for Dolby Atmos content. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer to boot. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector features:

Laser-Powered Detail: Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 4K UHD quality.

Carry Around the Home: The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 4K to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies.

Abundant Streaming Choices: Android TV 10.0 allows you to see 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, so you’ll never run out of content.

Sound You Feel: Enrich your ears with the sweet, rich sound of movie soundtracks from the dual 5W tweeters and notice the heightened intensity from the dual 10W speakers immersing you in the action.

