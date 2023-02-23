Fossil cuts extra 50% off all clearance with Smart watches, backpacks, wallets, more

Ali Smith -
FashionFossil
50% off from $10

Fossil is currently offering an extra 50% off all clearance including best-selling watches, smart styles, backpacks, wallets, sunglasses, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Luther Chronograph Leather Watch for men that’s currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $160. This watch will easily be a staple in your wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down and the straps can be changed out for a different look. With over 130 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Fossil customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

