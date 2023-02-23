Pad & Quill’s gorgeous high-end leather notebook and iPad holder is back at 20% off

Today marks the return of Pad & Quill’s leather notebook folder and iPad holder. The Luxury Leather Padfolio is a handmade leather folio designed to house a traditional notebook one side alongside business cards, pens, smaller notes and documents, as well as an iPad. The high-end business-minded folio has been largely out of stock for what feels like years now and has now made a triumphant return with a solid discount attached. Head below for more details.

Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio

The Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio stands out from the plethora of iPad cases out there, including the existing Pad & Quill lineup. It’s part folder, part clipboard, and part iPad case. On the right side there’s a place to house a sort of traditional legal pad of paper with an iPad pocket, business card compartments, and document slots on the left. You’ll also find a nice pen holder in between to support larger fountain-style pens and the Pad & Quill Roller model.

Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio $176 (Reg. $220)

Features at a glance:

Entirely full-grain leather business portfolio

Elegant French-hemmed edges

Includes premium refillable lined letter size (11.75” x 8.5”) writing pad

3 business card pockets

2 document pockets

iPad slip pocket covertly tucked behind writing pad

Pen holder perfectly fits the Quill Rollerball Pen

Interior backing lined with durable luxuriously soft black leather

Holds up to an iPad Pro 10.5 & iPad Pro 11 in pocket

Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio features:

This Portfolio will last you through your whole career. With every passing year, with every new corner office you inhabit, the leather will age even more beautifully, like a fine wine. Full-grain leather takes the bumps and scrapes of life and, over time, creates what the industry calls a “patina.” Natural oils work into the leather and grow richer in hue, nourishing the leather. Our elegantly employed French-hem stitching means that those edges won’t get ragged, only smooth, and provide a soft, refined look.

