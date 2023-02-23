Pad & Quill’s gorgeous high-end leather notebook and iPad holder is back at 20% off

Today marks the return of Pad & Quill’s leather notebook folder and iPad holder. The Luxury Leather Padfolio is a handmade leather folio designed to house a traditional notebook one side alongside business cards, pens, smaller notes and documents, as well as an iPad. The high-end business-minded folio has been largely out of stock for what feels like years now and has now made a triumphant return with a solid discount attached. Head below for more details.
Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio
The Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio stands out from the plethora of iPad cases out there, including the existing Pad & Quill lineup. It’s part folder, part clipboard, and part iPad case. On the right side there’s a place to house a sort of traditional legal pad of paper with an iPad pocket, business card compartments, and document slots on the left. You’ll also find a nice pen holder in between to support larger fountain-style pens and the Pad & Quill Roller model.
Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio $176 (Reg. $220)
Features at a glance:
- Entirely full-grain leather business portfolio
- Elegant French-hemmed edges
- Includes premium refillable lined letter size (11.75” x 8.5”) writing pad
- 3 business card pockets
- 2 document pockets
- iPad slip pocket covertly tucked behind writing pad
- Pen holder perfectly fits the Quill Rollerball Pen
- Interior backing lined with durable luxuriously soft black leather
- Holds up to an iPad Pro 10.5 & iPad Pro 11 in pocket
Pad & Quill Luxury Leather Padfolio features:
This Portfolio will last you through your whole career. With every passing year, with every new corner office you inhabit, the leather will age even more beautifully, like a fine wine. Full-grain leather takes the bumps and scrapes of life and, over time, creates what the industry calls a “patina.” Natural oils work into the leather and grow richer in hue, nourishing the leather. Our elegantly employed French-hem stitching means that those edges won’t get ragged, only smooth, and provide a soft, refined look.
