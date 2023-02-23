Save a massive 50% on Philips’ Sonicare 9000 electric toothbrush bundle at $100 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Philips Sonicare 9000 Special Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a massive $100 or 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While it did seem as though Amazon would be price matching here, and it might still, its listing is now sold out at the time of writing. There are certainly more affordable models out there, but this one takes it up a notch with the elegant glass that doubles as a charger, a premium travel case, and an additional charger base. The brush itself features four modes, three intensity settings, pressure sensors, smartphone progress tracking, and more. Head below for additional details.

For some folks the higher-end electric toothbrush options will always seem extra and unnecessary, despite the extra goodies and the tech integrations. In that case, something like the hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Sonic Toothbrush Kit will likely do the trick. This way you’re still landing an electric cleaning experience but only spending $24 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at this battery-powered option right here.

Once your new personal care routine has been upgraded, it might be time to consider landing some end-of-season deals on winter gear or even some new footwear to have you ready for spring. Over in our fashion hub you’ll find all of that and more with notable sales live at a range of brands and retailers including The North Face End of Season Sale with up to 30% off over 300 styles.

Philips Sonicare 9000 Toothbrush features:

Get a healthier, brighter smile with the Philips Sonicare 9000 Special Edition. This toothbrush features a pressure sensor, 4 brushing modes, 3 intensities and smart brush head mode pairing technology. The Philips Sonicare 9000 Special Edition will look beautiful in your bathroom, with elegant charging glass and premium finishings. Track your brushing within the Sonicare App to ensure you’re reaching your oral health care goals. Boost your smile’s brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days. The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots.

