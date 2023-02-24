Protect your AirPods with Nomad’s rugged Horween leather case at just $10

Best Buy is offering the Nomad Rugged AirPods Case for $9.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down from a $35 original list price, $30 going rate from third-parties at Amazon, and $20 sale for the black colorway direct from Nomad, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times in the past. Comprised of high-quality genuine Horween leather on the outside, and microfiber on the inside, this case is designed to perfectly fit your AirPods 1 and 2 series true wireless headphones. It comes in two pieces and the rugged nature will help keep your AirPods protected as well. Plus, there’s an optical light pipe that still lets your AirPods LED charging indicator shine through to know whether they’re fully powered or not. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then consider picking up this silicone case for just $5.50 on Amazon. There’s a built-in carabiner and being silicone and not leather, it should hold up for quite some time even if there’s the occasional sweat or spill on it. Just keep in mind it’s not from a well-known brand like Nomad, though it’s quite well-loved by customers.

Further outfit your leather-focused setup with Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet that’s on sale for $28. Originally $59, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen for this must-have mobile accessory. Just keep in mind that this is the original MagSafe Wallet and it doesn’t have the Find My integration that the newer one does, though the rest of the functionality will be identical.

Nomad AirPods Rugged Leather Safe features:

Designed to tightly fit your AirPods with our two-piece construction, Rugged Case provides additional drop and scratch protection. Built with genuine Horween leather and interior microfiber, this case retains the compact nature of your AirPods in style. We’ve integrated a subtle, optical light pipe to allow the AirPods LED charging indicator to shine through Modern Leather Case – know you’re wirelessly charging or low on power.

