Latest WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 1TB SSD Game Drive hits second-best price at $110 (Reg. $180)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on WD_BLACK Game Drives headlined by the 1TB P40 SSD model at $109.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 and still regularly fetches as much at Best Buy. Currently $130 at Amazon where it has yet to be price matched, today’s deal is $7 under our previous mention, within $5 of the holiday all-time low and the best price we can find on the latest Game Drive in the lineup. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model clocks in with an impressive 2,000MB/s transfer rate, includes a rugged metal-plated frame with USB-C connectivity, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. From there, you’ll also find a multi-color halo of RGB lighting around the outside of the unit that can be customized (on Windows) with various patterns, color combinations, and more. Get a complete look at the user experience right here and head below for more.

An obvious lower-cost alternative would be the smaller 500GB version of the P40 highlighted above. However, with today’s 1TB price drop, the 500GB model is only $20 less at $90 shipped right now. For more significant savings, drop down to the HDD WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive where you can score the 2TB model for under $63 shipped – it’s not going to be as fast, but it also provides far more storage space for the price.

While there’s no gaming-specific design, something like the ongoing price drops on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD are worth a look as well. Starting from $90 on the 1TB variant and ranging up to the best price we have tracked on the larger 4TB version, you can get all of the details you need on these offers right here.

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Dominate in style with the powerful 1TB WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD. The downloadable WD_BLACK dashboard gives you full control over the LED light display for a personalized experience every time you play (Windows only). This high-performance SSD storage features blazing speeds in a compact and shock-resistant design, making it easy to take with you anywhere.

