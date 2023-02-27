Transform your iPad Pro/Air into a workstation with ESR’s floating keyboard case down at $94

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is offering its Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air 4/5 at $94.29 shipped in black or white. This price will be live for today only or until discounted stock sells out. Regularly $145 directly from ESR, it has more typically been selling for $125 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is quite a competitive price tag for a keyboard of this nature. Delivering a magnetic case that floats atop the keyboard end of things with a cantilever-style design, this case is looking to transform your Apple tablet into a mobile workstation. The keyboard itself delivers a backlit experience with a full row of backlit keys and a trackpad with multi-touch gesture support so you can “browse the web, build presentations, and edit documents at unparalleled speed.” More details below.

The official Apple keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro will run you $279 shipped, so today’s deal comes in at a quite bit below that option. However, if you can make do with a standalone keyboard to just pull out when needed at home and the like, the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth is a notable option that goes for $40 shipped on Amazon and also works with MacBooks and even an iPhone.

If it’s a new iPad you’re after entirely, Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch model is now sitting at a new all-time low at $399 shipped with other models now starting at just $250 shipped. All of the details you need on these offers before they sell out are waiting in our deal coverage from this morning. Swing by our iPad hub for more.

ESR Rebound Magnetic iPad Keyboard Case:

Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting stuff done mode and embrace the remote work revolution with full MacBook functionality built right into your case

Easy-Set Magnetic Stand: the floating cantilever design allows your iPad Pro 11/iPad Air 5/4 to float stylishly over your keyboard and gives you the perfect angle just by opening the case

Navigate Quickly and Easily: the precision trackpad with full multi-touch gesture support lets you browse the web, build presentations, and edit documents at unparalleled speed

