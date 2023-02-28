Mountain Hardwear Winter Sale takes up to 50% off past-season styles from $19

The Mountain Hardwear Winter Sale is offering up to 50% off past-season styles and colors. Prices are as marked. Mountain Hardwear Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. This is a fantastic time to update your outerwear for next season with deals on jackets, pants, vests, cold-weather accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Stretchdown Light Jacket that’s marked down to $182 and originally sold for $260. This jacket is available in seven color options and has a down material that’s highly packable. The waterproof shell makes it a great option for transitional spring weather and it can easily be layered. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

