Mountain Hardwear Winter Sale takes up to 50% off past-season styles from $19

Ali Smith -
FashionMountain Hardwear
50% off from $19

The Mountain Hardwear Winter Sale is offering up to 50% off past-season styles and colors. Prices are as marked. Mountain Hardwear Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. This is a fantastic time to update your outerwear for next season with deals on jackets, pants, vests, cold-weather accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Stretchdown Light Jacket that’s marked down to $182 and originally sold for $260. This jacket is available in seven color options and has a down material that’s highly packable. The waterproof shell makes it a great option for transitional spring weather and it can easily be layered. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

