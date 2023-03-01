Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off your purchase

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale is offering new markdowns up to 50% off from top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Nike, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 15% off clearance apparel and footwear. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the North Face Canyonlands Pullover that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $80. This pullover is great for spring as a light layer and it’s nice to wear under jackets or vests as well. It’s available in four color options and has stretch material, which is nice for activities like hiking. With over 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Canyonlands Pullover $55 (Orig. $80)
- Under Armour Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover $30 (Orig. $45)
- Nike Waffle Debut Sneakers $41 (Orig. $80)
- Carhartt Workwear K87 Pocket T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $25)
- Dri-FIT Victory Solid 2022 Golf Polo $25 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Revolution 6 Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $70)
- Patagonia Downdrift Jacket $158 (Orig. $329)
- Club Fleece Graphic Shorts $21 (Orig. $45)
- Nike Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes $44 (Orig. $145)
- Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts $9 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
