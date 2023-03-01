Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
Dick's Sporting Goods
50% off + 15% off
nike shoes

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale is offering new markdowns up to 50% off from top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Nike, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 15% off clearance apparel and footwear. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the North Face Canyonlands Pullover that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $80. This pullover is great for spring as a light layer and it’s nice to wear under jackets or vests as well. It’s available in four color options and has stretch material, which is nice for activities like hiking. With over 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

