Save $400 on Canon’s EOS R RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 Camera/Lens bundle at low of $1,699

Amazon is now offering the Canon EOS R RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Camera/Lens Bundle for $1,699 shipped. Normally going for $2,099, this 19% discount, or solid $400 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this bundle. If you wanted a slightly better lens, the RF24-105mm f/4 L IS STM, you can also save $400 though that bundle is $100 above the all-time low. A camera/lens bundle is the perfect way to get a jump start in photography. The EOS R is a mirrorless camera with a full-frame 30.3 Megapixel CMOS Sensor. It is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps while taking full-resolution still images at 8fps. The 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens that comes with this bundle is the perfect pairing for those just starting in photography. It has a wide focal range for taking both portraits and landscape photography. The IS in the name means the lens has built-in image stabilization for shooting at slower shutter speeds without blur. Learn more about the EOS R mirrorless camera by checking out our announcement coverage and our hands-on impression. Head below for more.

While you will be able to shoot handheld for most things, you will still want a tripod for those low-light-level environments. I’d recommend spending some of your savings here to get the K&F Concept 78-inch Camera Tripod for $90. This tripod features multiple points of adjustment so you can get just the right angle with the camera mounting to a ball head that will let you take portrait and landscape photographs. The maximum weight this tripod can support is 10KG and it can even be converted into a monopod for steady shooting while on the move.

Depending on your storage situation, you may need some extra for all the pictures and videos you’re about to take. In that case, be sure to check out these notable price drops on Crucial X6 Portable SSDs from $50. Both the 500GB and 1TB models are at new Amazon all-time lows of $50 and $60 respectively. The X6 lineup isn’t the fastest portable SSD options out there at up to 800MB/s, but they are some of the more affordable and still a whole lot quicker than traditional external HDD models. They also feature compact form-factors, USB-C connectivity, and compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro, and even gaming consoles with a USB-A adapter.

Canon EOS R features:

For outstanding quality and convenience, all in one package, turn to the EOS R RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit. Designed to deliver optical excellence, the EOS R features a 30.3 MP CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 image processor and a maximum of 5,655 manually selectable AF point positions ― providing incredible detail and clarity, even in low-light situations. Shoot stunning 4K video up to 30 frames per second (fps) or Full HD 1080p video up to 60 fps. Plus, when paired with the compact RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens, which boasts smooth and quiet autofocusing in both still and video shooting, thanks to its leadscrew-type STM motor, and optical image stabilization with up to 5 stops of shake correction, you’ll have the versatility at your fingertips to capture everything from portraits and landscapes, to everyday snapshots and more.

