Gear up for spring with Columbia’s Flash Sale offering 30% off new styles

Ali Smith -
FashionColumbia
30% off Shop now

Columbia is currently offering 30% off select new spring arrivals. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free expedited shipping on orders of $175 and as always Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Pines Terrace Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $39. For comparison, this polo shirt is regularly priced at $55. It’s available in four color options and pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, jeans, joggers, and more. This polo is great for the outdoors because it has UPF 50 sun protection and it’s highly breathable. The fabric is infused with stretch for your golf swing or hiking trip and it has a stylish logo on the chest. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED display...
Apple Watch Series 7 sees $340 discount on stainless st...
Invest in a pro-grade Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender w...
Upgrade to Samsung’s 2022 model 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby A...
Upgrade your countertop with Ninja’s Pro 8-in-1 A...
Save 29% on TP-Link’s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Deco X20 3-pac...
Char-Griller’s 3-burner outdoor flat-top gas grid...
Alienware’s AW920H Wireless Gaming Headset featur...
Load more...
Show More Comments