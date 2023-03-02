Upgrade your countertop with Ninja’s Pro 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven at $200 shipped ($60 off)

Ninja SP201 Digital 8-in-1 Air Fry Pro Countertop Oven

Amazon is now offering there Ninja SP201 Digital 8-in-1 Air Fry Pro Countertop Oven at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is a solid $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a couple deals for less in the past, this model hasn’t gone for any less since summer Prime Day last year and today’s discount is the first price drop we have tracked in months. This model is a great way to score both toaster oven features and air frying action in a single countertop unit. That’s on top of its dedicated roasting, broiling, and dehydration functions as well as its ability to carry up to nine slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza, or 4-pounds of fries in one go. It ships with the air fry basket, wire rack, sheet pan, and crumb tray. More details below. 

While it won’t deliver the sort of slender profile of the Ninja model above, you can save some cash, score even more cooking space, and make use of the companion app with this COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo. This one sells for $40 less and features even more cooking modes if you have some extra space on your countertop for it. 

Then go head over to our home goods deal hub where you’ll find all of this week’s best price drops on household essentials, kitchen upgrades, grills, spring cleaning gear, and more. In fact, we are also still tracking the best price of the year on the 6-quart Instant Electric Dutch Oven that has now dropped from the regularly $230 price tag down to $156 shipped. Get a closer look at this deal while you still can right here

Ninja SP201 8-in-1 Air Fry Pro Countertop Oven features:

Precision-controlled temperature, heat source, and air flow for ultimate versatility and optimum cooking performance. Increased height capacity vs. the original Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven. Fits a full 2-lb roast. 8 functions include Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm in an all-in-one, powerful, 1800-watt appliance. Eat all of your air fried favorites guilt-free with up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

