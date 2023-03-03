Cole Haan Spring Flash Sale takes an extra 25% off select orders: Boots, dress shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
25% off from $5

The Cole Haan Spring Flash Sale takes an extra 15% off orders of $150 or 25% off totals exceeding $200 with code WINTER at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off all clearance items. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Wagner Grand Chelsea Boots will easily elevate your spring looks. These classic boots pair nicely with jeans or chino pants alike. This style is currently marked down to $140 and originally sold for $300. They’re available in a grey or brown coloring and it has a cushioned insole for added comfort. This style is lightweight and waterproof as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s Android game and app deals: Cosmic Expres...
LEGO’s X-Wing Pilot, Mandalorian, and Darth Vader...
LG’s regularly $597 34-inch UltraWide Ergo Monito...
Get your yard spring ready with BLACK+DECKER’s 40V he...
Bose pre-spring event: Up to $150 off Bluetooth speaker...
Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow, Coral Pink,...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core helps weather power ou...
Pick up Adobe’s 2022 edition Photoshop Elements D...
Load more...
Show More Comments