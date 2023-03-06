Add the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbells to your home gym from $45 today (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell for $44.65 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 44% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is within cents of our previous mention and within about $2 of the Amazon all-time low for one of the lowest totals we can find for a comparable dumbbell from a brand name. It might not be the latest model smart option equipped with Alexa voice command action, but those sell for $429 (or $214.50 per side). The Select-a-Weight variant is a significantly more affordable solution for home gym setups and folks just looking for the convenience of adjustable-weight dumbbells. This space-saving design allows users to quickly choose between 5-, 10-, 20-, and 25-pound increments to support a wide range of exercises. Just keep in mind, you will need to add two of them to your order if you’re looking for dual-handed action here. More details below.

If you would prefer to just go with some traditional dumbbells, the standard issue CAP Coated Hex models are a nice place to start. They begin at $17 Prime shipped for the 10-pound models and naturally go up from there. You’re clearly not getting the benefit of the space-saving aspect on our lead deal and you’ll need to purchase more of them as you require heavier weights and the like, but you can grab a pair right now for less.

On the tech fitness companion side of things, we are now tracking a deal on Apple’s most affordable, current-generation wearable as the Apple Watch SE 2 drops to $220 shipped. It might not have all of the flagship features, but it is still more than capable of tracking runs, heart rate, and sleep, not to mention the new onboard compass to supplement your fitness journey. Get a closer look right here.

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell features:

Maximize your home-gym storage space by replacing a whole weight set with a single dumbbell

Your Select-a-Weight dumbbell comes with a custom-fitted storage tray for compact storage when not in use. Each tray is clearly marked with weight values, making it easy to know exactly how much you are lifting each time.

Easily choose between 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 lbs. for a comprehensive at-home workout.

Quickly change your weight value with this intuitive weight-selecting design, never breaking your concentration between sets

