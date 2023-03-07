Save a massive $1,220 on Echelon’s EX-7s connected touchscreen fitness bike at $780

Amazon is now offering the Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike at $779.44 shipped. Regularly $2,000, this is a massive 61% or over $1,200 in savings at nearly $300 below our previous mention. You’re looking at a new all-time low at Amazon and the best price we have tracked on the connected EX-7s model. Deals on this particular option don’t come around all that often, so be sure to take a closer look while the price is right. It features a rotating 22-inch HD touchscreen alongside a “heavy-duty” infrastructure and adjustable features for a connected, guided, and customizable fitness experience at home. You’ll also find 32 levels of magnetic resistance, an adjustable seat, toe cages, powder coated frame design, and best of all, you can can give all of that a try with a 100% money back guarantee, according to the official Amazon listing. More details below.

You can also achieve a similar workout experience with the brand’s EX-15 model for less. Similar magnetic resistance action and adjustability are present here, but you’re trading out the built-in 22-inch touchscreen for a handlebar-mounted tablet stand instead. All of which comes in at $280 less than today’s sale price above.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike features:

Built with performance, flexibility, and durability in mind, the EX-7s is the bike for competitors at heart. Heavy-duty infrastructure, adjustable features, and a rotating 22” class HD touchscreen create a trifecta of unmatched versatility to raise the bar on every workout. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

