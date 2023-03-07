Vineyard Vines Flash Sale takes up to 70% off pullovers, vests, button-down shirts, more

The Vineyard Vines Flash Sale is offering up to 70% off clearance styles including pullovers, vests, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders over $125. A standout from this sale is the men’s Stillwater Sherpa Fleece Vest that’s currently on sale for $76. To compare, this vest was originally priced at $138. It has built-in stretch for comfort and mobility as well as zippered pockets to store essentials. I love the contrasting collar and zippers as well as the red pull tabs. This is a great option for layering and perfect for fall, winter, or spring outings. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Lululemon March Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mountain Sweater Fleece Quarter-Zip $90 (Orig. $148)
- Stillwater Sherpa Fleece Vest $76 (Orig. $138)
- Sailfish Retro Patch Trucker Hat $18 (Orig. $36)
- Bradley Stripe Sankaty Polo $46 (Orig. $95)
- Stretch Dorset Quilted Vest $94 (Orig. $188)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Channeled Puffer Vest $90 (Orig. $188)
- Terry Towel Polo $50 (Orig. $128)
- Palm Leaf Reversible Quilted Jacket $130 (Orig. $198)
- Sherpa Color Blocked SuperShep $89 (Orig. $178)
- Cozy Fleece Funnel Neck Top $44 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
