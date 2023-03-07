Vineyard Vines Flash Sale takes up to 70% off pullovers, vests, button-down shirts, more

The Vineyard Vines Flash Sale is offering up to 70% off clearance styles including pullovers, vests, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders over $125. A standout from this sale is the men’s Stillwater Sherpa Fleece Vest that’s currently on sale for $76. To compare, this vest was originally priced at $138. It has built-in stretch for comfort and mobility as well as zippered pockets to store essentials. I love the contrasting collar and zippers as well as the red pull tabs. This is a great option for layering and perfect for fall, winter, or spring outings. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Lululemon March Sale here.

