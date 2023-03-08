Our exclusive code delivers a new all-time low to Bugatti’s 9.0 Electric Scooter at $900 ($300 off)

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to bring our readers an exclusive discount on the Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter for $900 shipped with the code 9TO5BUGATTI at checkout. Normally $1,200, today’s deal comes in at $99 below our mention from last November, is $19 below the all-time low, and sets a new best price that we’ve tracked. While many associate Bugatti with multi-million dollar hypercars, this electric scooter is affordable enough that many can finally own a vehicle from the iconic brand. With a 600W motor, the Bugatti 9.0 has the ability to travel up to 18.6 MPH in three different riding modes. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that’s capable of traveling for up to 25 miles before it’s time to plug back in. Of course, not to under-do anything, this electric scooter has an EB monogram that’s projected out the back as well as dual turn signals, a brake light, and even a headlight all to make you more visible at night. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more about Bugatti’s first EV release, then head below for more.

If you’re wondering where would be the best place to ride your new Bugatti, well, around town is a good start. Instead of jumping in your gas-guzzling car, why not ride this electric scooter, which is better for the environment, quieter, and smoother? The aforementioned headlight and tail lights make it safe to ride at any time of the day, the the turn signals even let others around you know what your next move will be when out and about.

With its 25 miles of range per charge, you’ll be able to ride Bugatti’s 9.0 Electric Scooter from home to work and back without having to plug in most of the time. This makes it an eco-friendly way to travel when the weather is great outside, and one that you’ll enjoy even more as the summer months draw near.

Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter features:

The wait is over, the Bugatti Scooters are finally here! Designed by Bugatti, these scooters share their DNA with the world’s fastest production car in the world. Be it the aerodynamic design, the ultra-lightweight magnesium alloy structure or the impeccable build quality – these scooters are simply breathtaking! Built using magnesium allow for extra strength and lightweight, this scooter is designed for a high performance riding experience. With a maximum speed of 18.6 MPH, you can pick and choose from 3 different modes to better suit your riding needs. This scooter is equipped with a 36V/10Ah battery that can last up to 25 miles per charge depending upon how you ride. The 600W Max Power motor is designed to push rider weights up to 242Lbs.

