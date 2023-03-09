Hunter’s Mid Season Sale takes up to 40% off boots, outerwear, accessories, more

The Hunter Mid Season Sale is currently offering up to 40% off best-selling rain boots, snow styles, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Original Chelsea Boots that’s currently marked down to $67 and originally sold for $150. These boots are great for the upcoming spring weather because they’re completely water resistant and you can choose from an array of fun color options. They also have a felt lining to help keep you warm and a specific outsole that promotes traction. Plus, they pair nicely with leggings or jeans alike. With nearly 900 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars from Hunter customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

