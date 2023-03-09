PUMA Clearance Event takes an extra 30% off sale items with deals from $10

PUMA is currently offering an extra 30% off clearance items with code FREEZE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Take your workouts to a new level with the men’s Axelion LS Training Shoes that are currently marked down to $32 and originally sold for $75. These shoes were designed to be lightweight and highly breathable, which is great for workouts. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Better yet, it has pull tabs at the tongue and heel to make it easy to put on or off. These shoes are great for walking, running, training, hiking, and more. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!