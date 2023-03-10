Save $121 on ASUS’ L410 14-inch Ultra Thin Laptop with the first price drop to $179

Amazon is now offering the ASUS L410 14-inch N4020/4GB/128GB Ultra Thin Laptop for $179 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 40% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked for this laptop model, knocking a solid $121 off the retail price that it still goes for from ASUS’ store. Running Windows 11 S Mode and including a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, the L410 comes equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor alongside 4GB of RAM to power your office programs. You’ll also have 128GB of eMMC flash storage included with the laptop to store files locally. The 14-inch 1080p display features a lay-flat hinge which makes sharing notes easier. Whether you’re looking for a laptop to take notes on during class or just something powerful enough to get basic office tasks done on the go, the L410 is worth a look with today’s deal. Head below for more.

In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a fairly standard selection for an ultra-thin laptop like this with two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, an HDMI output, and a headphone jack. If you want to expand this selection, you could grab this UGREEN 4-port USB-C Hub for $12 after clipping the on-page coupon. This hub adds four additional USB 3.0 ports to whatever device you connect it to. A 5V/2.4A Micro USB port can be used to provide additional power to devices connected to the hub, like external hard drives and such. This hub can be used on practically any device, even your phone.

On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, we’re currently tracking Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro seeing one of its first discounts to $2,374, a solid $125 in savings. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

ASUS L410 14-inch N4020/4GB/128GB Laptop features:

Life is all about finding the right balance, and ASUS Vivobook Go 14 L410 Laptop delivers just that. Lightweight and compact, it sports a stylish new look that fits right in with your dynamic lifestyle. Designed for daily computing and productivity tasks, and boasting innovative features such as ASUS NumberPad, ASUS L410 gives you everything you need for work or play.

