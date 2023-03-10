Today, BLUETTI is launching its Spring Sale 2023 just in time to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. From home backup systems perfect for when the power grid goes down to portable rigs and solar panels for running your campsite, this sale has it all for your on-the-go power needs. With pricing starting at $209, and up to $500 in savings available, now’s a great time to finally add some portable power stations to your setup.

Gear up for campouts with BLUETTI’s Spring Sale

Leading the way in BLUETTI’s Spring Sale is its most affordable power station discounted today. The EB3A is down to $209, which is a $90 discount from its typical price. With the ability to output up to 600W sustained and 1,200W surge from its two AC outlets, this portable power station has enough juice to run a mini fridge, slow-cooker, or other similar small appliance. It has a 268Wh capacity and leverages LiFePO4 cells to deliver up to 2,500 cycles before reaching 80% overall capacity. You’ll also find a 10W USB-C port, dual 3A USB-C plugs, DC output, and support for recharging through a solar panel or with a standard 120V plug.

Also on sale today is the AC500 and B300S home backup system. Coming in at $4,599, this $200 discount delivers a unit that’s ready for home backup and off-grid power. With a built-in 5,000W sustained and 10,000W surge load, the battery itself features a 3,072Wh capacity and can be extended to 18,400Wh with up to six modules. There’s even the ability to tie it into your home’s main panel, and the AC500 can detect and switch over to powering your house in just 20ms, ensuring that your life runs as normal even when the grid goes down.

However, for those who need a little more on the go, the AC300 and B300 kit can be picked up for $3,395, which is $500 off its typical rate. There are a total of 16 power outputs and it has a 3,000W inverter. Designed to run a 700W refrigerator for nearly four hours and a washing machine for over five hours, this is a great unit to bring on the go with you for your next off-grid trip.

Other BLUETTI Spring Sale discounts:

