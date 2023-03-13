Add an ARZOPA 1080P+ portable monitor to your coffee shop/flight/gaming setup from $95

ARZOPA Portable Monitor

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of ARZOPA Portable USB-C Monitors for up to 50% off starting at $95 shipped. These portable 1080P Screens (or 2K) are powered by USB-C and come up to 17.2 inches in size and even in high frequency 144Hz gaming configurations. These are great for the coffee shop, long haul flights and anywhere you might need a quick and easy self powered display.

Arzopa Portable Monitor 17.3 Inch features:

  • Arzopa Widest & Largest IPS Screen offers Most Astonishing viewing Experience
  • Large 1080P Portable Screen: Arzopa 17.3“ full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution portable monitor delivers you a vivid image, clear motion and detail. only one USB Type-C Cable is needed for power supply & signal transmission.
  • Widely Compatible: With Type C and mini HDMI port, the portable monitor is compatible for laptops, PC, Raspberry Pi, Phones, PS5, XBOX, Switch, etc. Perfect choice for business presentations, games, videos, TV series, photos, etc.
  • 3 in 1 Display, Dual Speaker: 3 in 1 display mode: duplicate mode, extend mode, second screen mode. You can place the monitor landscape or portrait mode according to your needed.

Show More Comments