Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Microphone now 30% off to match Amazon low at $70 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $70

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone for $69.99 shipped in all colorways Amazon carries. Regularly $100 with the blue and shadow grey variants sitting at closer to $90 as of late, you’re looking at up to 30% in savings and the best we can find. While we have seen fleeting offers for less at other retailers, today’s deals are matching the Amazon all-time low on what is still the most attractive and value-packed mid-tier model in the lineup if you ask me. The Yeti Nano delivers a far more feature-rich experience than the more affordable $40 Snowball iCE models (although this is still a solid mic in its price range) with a pair of custom mic capsules and multiple pickup patterns to support vocal broadcasting/streaming, at-home music recording (vocals, guitars, and more), and podcasting setups. No-latency monitoring comes via the onboard headphone jack alongside volume control, a built-in desktop stand and the USB cable you’ll need to connect it to your Mac, PC, or other recording hardware. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, if a more casual entry-level USB microphone will do the trick for your needs, the Snowball iCE models are worth a look. They bring an equally retro-modern aesthetic to the desktop with an included mini tripod and compatibility with almost any recording rig right out of the box. Not to mention coming in $30 less than the Nano above. 

Still on the fence about what microphone is right for your setup? A good place to start is with our recent Behind the Screens features where you can get an idea of which models Rikka, Patrick, and myself use on a daily basis. Our most recent roundup of the best podcast equipment is also a notable resource here, covering everything from microphones and interfaces to accessories and more. 

Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic features:

  • Legendary Blue broadcast sound: Yeti Nano features 2 custom mic capsules to give your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional-level recording and streaming
  • Blue VO!CE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples
  • Multiple pickup patterns: Cardioid and omni pickup patterns are optimal for pro recording and streaming, Zoom meetings, Twitch gaming, podcasting, YouTube videos, voice-overs and more
  • No-latency monitoring: Monitor your audio recordings with precision thanks to the onboard headphone output and volume control, ensuring great sound every time

