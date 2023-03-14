Huge $1,200+ price drop hits Echelon’s EX-7s connected touchscreen fitness bike at $769

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessEchelon
$769

Update: This model has now dropped even lower for a new Amazon all-time low.

Amazon is now offering the Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike at $769.19 shipped. Regularly $2,000, this is a massive 61% or over $1,200 in savings at nearly $300 below our previous mention. You’re looking at a new all-time low at Amazon and the best price we have tracked on the connected EX-7s model. Deals on this particular option don’t come around all that often, so be sure to take a closer look while the price is right. It features a rotating 22-inch HD touchscreen alongside a “heavy-duty” infrastructure and adjustable features for a connected, guided, and customizable fitness experience at home. You’ll also find 32 levels of magnetic resistance, an adjustable seat, toe cages, powder coated frame design, and best of all, you can can give all of that a try with a 100% money back guarantee, according to the official Amazon listing. More details below. 

You can also achieve a similar workout experience with the brand’s EX-15 model for less. Similar magnetic resistance action and adjustability are present here, but you’re trading out the built-in 22-inch touchscreen for a handlebar-mounted tablet stand instead. All of which comes in at $280 less than today’s sale price above. 

Alongside these official Apple Watch Sport Loop discounts we spotted today, you’ll want to head over to our fashion hub for price drops on a range of fitness-focused brands. From the now live Reebok Friends and Family Sale and Lululemon’s March deals to this Under Armour Flash Sale, you’ll find huge deals on runners, hiking shoes, workout apparel, and more. Browse through everything right here

Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike features:

Built with performance, flexibility, and durability in mind, the EX-7s is the bike for competitors at heart. Heavy-duty infrastructure, adjustable features, and a rotating 22” class HD touchscreen create a trifecta of unmatched versatility to raise the bar on every workout. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Echelon

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CORSAIR’s HS55 Stereo Wired Gaming Headset falls ...
Save $550 on ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 3070 Ti G...
Get a head start on spring cleaning with this garage to...
Get one month of the ultimate in Xbox gaming with the X...
Game at 1440p with the GIGABYTE Gaming OC RX 6750 XT GP...
Turtle Beach’s Switch-style Atom Android Game Con...
Garmin’s all-new GPS handhelds feature entry-leve...
NordicTrack’s rower uses a 22-inch touchscreen to...
Load more...
Show More Comments