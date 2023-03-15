Save $1,200 on Bowflex’s VeloCore 22 IC Exercise Bike with touchscreen at $1,000

Amazon is now offering the high-end Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is a massive $1,200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This gigantic price drop is matching the brief deal we tracked early last month and marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. There are clearly more affordable connected cycling experiences, however the VeloCore 22 IC delivers a high-end feature set to help warrant the now somewhat more digestible price tag. That includes everything from a 22-inch HD touchscreen that connects to your Wi-Fi for guided workouts (1-year JRNY membership included), Netflix, and other streaming services to stay entertained while getting a workout in. The 100 levels of magnetic resistance are joined by adjustable 4-way handlebars and Bowflex’s Leaning Mode that allows riders to physical lean into every corner during rides. Head below for more details.

The Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike is certainly a more trimmed down and basic experience by comparison to the VeloCore 22 above, but it might very well be more than enough for most folks at home. This model might not include the large display and leaning mode, but it also comes in at half the price of today’s lead deal at $500 shipped.

Need a new set of earbuds to go with the bike? Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best and they have now returned to holiday pricing at Amazon. Now coming within just $1 of the all-time low, you can land Apple’s flagship earbuds at $200 shipped right now. Head over to our previous deal coverage for a closer look.

Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Indoor Exercise Bike features:

Explore addictive workouts from home with VeloCore, the ultimate indoor cycling experience that prompts you to explore something new – every day – from a 22” console that delivers daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment, and more. But what truly sets this smooth, addictive ride is Lean Mode – an active core-engagement feature that enables you to lean left and right, transforming your stationary ride into a fun, full-body fitness experience.

